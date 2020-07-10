What channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham welcome Arsenal to an empty stadium in north London for one of the biggest derbies between these two rivals in years this Sunday.

Both sides are desperately trying to salvage relatively miserable seasons and at least secure a Europa League spot for next term.

Spurs head into the game unbeaten in their three home Premier League fixtures since Project Restart.

However, they face an Arsenal side on top form with four wins from five.

Can the Gunners rumble their hosts and claim the local bragging rights for the rest of the summer?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal on TV?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will precede Bournemouth v Leicester, which kicks off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Football and Main Event from 4:15pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Arsenal team news

Tottenham: Deli Alli could return from a hamstring problem to face Arsenal, but Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are definitely out.

Jose Mourinho will again be without Eric Dier as he serves the second of his four-game suspension. Heung-Min Son could make the XI after being left on the bench last time out.

Arsenal: Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are all out of this clash.

Mesut Ozil is likely to be not included in Mikel Arteta’s squad yet again, while Eddie Nketiah is suspended. Dani Ceballos should start in midfield after as string of impressive games, while Alexandre Lacazette should lead the line again.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Arsenal

Arsenal have rediscovered their mojo after back-to-back defeats last month threatened to ruin their hopes of a European finish this term.

But how they will fare against a Spurs team that has blown hot and cold during the summer remains to be seen.

This game should boast all the spice of a usual derby despite fans not being in attendance. It could, however, take a while for the first goal to come.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

