Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers have stepped up their game in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot with the current top three all finding the net at least once in their most recent outing.

Lockdown presented star players with the chance to regroup and refocus ahead of the final run-in, and several big performers have seized the opportunity with both feet – and occasionally their head.

Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy leads the way after adding a pair of goals to his tally at the weekend, while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season stop him from hitting the heights.

Liverpool may not have been quite so dominant since clinching the Premier League title, but Mohamed Salah remains in red-hot form and is showing no signs of easing up going into the final stretch of Premier League fixtures.

He tied for the award last season alongside Aubameyang and team-mate Sadio Mane. The trio were level on 22 goals apiece, the number Vardy has already reached with games to spare.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

In shock contention for the individual accolade is Danny Ings. The Southampton striker’s big money move to the south coast raised eyebrows following major injury problems, but he has struck the form of his life.

Sergio Aguero is out of the running after picking up a season-ending injury, while Tottenham star Harry Kane has been off the pace in 2019/20 after struggling with injury problems and has failed to crack the top 10 in the late stage of the campaign.

Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 22 goals, 4 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20 goals, 2 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 goals, 9 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 18 goals, 2 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 16 goals, 7 assists Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 15 goals, 6 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 goals, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 15 goals, 3 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 14 goals, 3 assists

Last updated – 9:00am Thursday 9th July

Premier League top scorers ever

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games) Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)

