What channel is Norwich v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich’s Premier League dream will be over on Saturday if they fail to beat West Ham in a crunch relegation battle.

Advertisement

The Canaries look to have run out of road in their remaining Premier League fixtures in their desperate bid to stay in the top flight next term.

There are 10 points between them and safety, with the Hammers sitting 16th in the table.

There could be a sombre atmosphere in the depleted Carrow Road stands on Saturday, although boss Daniel Farke will maintain hope that his players can pull off a win to inspire a miracle comeback from the brink.

West Ham themselves are keen to secure victory and move further away from the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v West Ham game on TV and online.

When is Norwich v West Ham on TV?

Norwich v West Ham will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is one of five televised Premier League games on Saturday and kicks off at the same time as Watford v Newcastle.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Norwich v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Norwich v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (13/5) Draw (5/2) West Ham (1/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Norwich v West Ham team news

Norwich: Todd Cantwell is expected to return to the side after missing Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Watford with a tight hamstring.

Both Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean passed fitness tests to feature in midweek and Farke will hope to have the pair available for Saturday.

West Ham: Sebastian Haller got less than half-an-hour against Burnley last time out but could start here as David Moyes seeks to freshen up his forward line.

Don’t be surprised if the manager keeps the same back four on Saturday, while Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble may come back into the XI.

Our prediction: Norwich v West Ham

Norwich are effectively down. No matter what Farke says about trying to keep spirits up, the reality is that their remaining fixtures will be gruelling.

That plays into West Ham’s hands as Moyes’ men see this as a shot at three valuable points in their battle against the drop.

Don’t expect anything flash from this disjointed Hammers side but they will get the job done. It may not be a thriller for the spectator though.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-1 West Ham

(West Ham to win 1-0: 17/2 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.