Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers have stepped up their game in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.

Players have been thrust into unfamiliar circumstances without crowds for the rest of this season’s Premier League fixtures, but several stars have adapted well to the lockdown.

Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy leads the way after adding a pair of goals to his tally at the weekend, while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season stop him from hitting the heights.

Danny Ings has been in sublime form for Southampton this term with a huge haul, and has continued to find the net since the restart with the 20-goal milestone in his sights.

Sergio Aguero is out of the running after picking up a season-ending injury, while Tottenham star Harry Kane has been off the pace in 2019/20 after struggling with injury problems.

Last season’s prestigious award was split three ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 21 goals, 4 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 19 goals, 2 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 18 goals, 2 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 goals, 8 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 16 goals, 7 assists Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 15 goals, 6 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 goals, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 15 goals, 3 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assists

Last updated – 9:00am Monday 6th July

