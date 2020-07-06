Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?
Premier League top scorers will resume the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot – but who are the main contenders?
Premier League top scorers have stepped up their game in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.
Players have been thrust into unfamiliar circumstances without crowds for the rest of this season’s Premier League fixtures, but several stars have adapted well to the lockdown.
Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy leads the way after adding a pair of goals to his tally at the weekend, while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season stop him from hitting the heights.
Danny Ings has been in sublime form for Southampton this term with a huge haul, and has continued to find the net since the restart with the 20-goal milestone in his sights.
Sergio Aguero is out of the running after picking up a season-ending injury, while Tottenham star Harry Kane has been off the pace in 2019/20 after struggling with injury problems.
Last season’s prestigious award was split three ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Aubameyang.
With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.
Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.
Premier League top scorers 2019/20
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 21 goals, 4 assists
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 19 goals, 2 assists
- Danny Ings (Southampton) 18 goals, 2 assists
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 goals, 8 assists
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 16 goals, 7 assists
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 15 goals, 6 assists
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 goals, 6 assists
- Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 15 goals, 3 assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assists
Last updated – 9:00am Monday 6th July
Premier League top scorers ever
- Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games)
- Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)
- Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games)
- Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games)
- Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games)
- Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games)
- Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games)
- Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games)
- Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games)
- Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)