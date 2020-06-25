Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?
Premier League top scorers will resume the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot – but who are the main contenders?
Premier League top scorers have returned to action hungry for success in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.
Last season’s prestigious award was split three ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.
Players will be thrust into unfamiliar circumstances without crowds for the rest of the Premier League fixtures this season, but who will adapt best to their new surroundings on a personal level?
Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy leads the way but two familiar faces are in hot pursuit. Sergio Aguero could be set to miss a chunk of the rest of the season through injury and may not be able to mount a challenge.
England duo Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have benefited from the paused season after recovering from potential season-ending injuries, and have both impressed on their return to action, while Danny Ings has been the season’s surprise package with Southampton.
Premier League top scorers 2019/20
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19 goals, 4 assists
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 goals, 7 assists
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 goals, 1 assist
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists
- Danny Ings (Southampton) 16 goals, 2 assists
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 15 goals, 7 assists
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 goals, 6 assists
- Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 goals, 6 assists
- Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 14 goals, 3 assists
- Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assists
Last updated – 9:00am Thursday 25th June 2020
Premier League top scorers ever
- Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games)
- Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)
- Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games)
- Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games)
- Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games)
- Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games)
- Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games)
- Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games)
- Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games)
- Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)