Premier League top scorers this season – who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Premier League top scorers have returned to action hungry for success in the race for the 2019/20 Golden Boot.

Last season’s prestigious award was split three ways by star-studded African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

Players will be thrust into unfamiliar circumstances without crowds for the rest of the Premier League fixtures this season, but who will adapt best to their new surroundings on a personal level?

Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy leads the way but two familiar faces are in hot pursuit. Sergio Aguero could be set to miss a chunk of the rest of the season through injury and may not be able to mount a challenge.

England duo Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have benefited from the paused season after recovering from potential season-ending injuries, and have both impressed on their return to action, while Danny Ings has been the season’s surprise package with Southampton.

Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19 goals, 4 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 goals, 7 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17 goals, 1 assist Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16 goals, 3 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 16 goals, 2 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 15 goals, 7 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15 goals, 6 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14 goals, 6 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 14 goals, 3 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13 goals, 3 assists

Last updated – 9:00am Thursday 25th June 2020

Premier League top scorers ever