Royal Ascot Day Four race times and schedule – Friday 19th June

The Royal Ascot schedule is approaching the end but Day Four offers plenty of action ahead of the final day on Saturday.

For those wanting to check out all the action from Friday, they can catch it on TV and live stream across Sky and ITV platforms.

All eyes will be on The Commonwealth Cup at 3:35pm this afternoon with Lope Y Fernandez (4/1) the narrow favourite.

He is closely followed by Golden Horde (5/1) and Pierre Lapin (9/2) in the latest bet365 odds.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day Three of Royal Ascot race times below – and click here for more info on how to watch Royal Ascot 2020 on TV.

Royal Ascot race times

Day Four – Friday 19th June

1:15pm – Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo)

1:50pm – Albany Stakes (6f, Group Three, 2yo fillies)

2:25pm – Norfolk Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo)

3:00pm – Hardwicke Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 4yo+)

3:35pm – Commonwealth Cup (6f, Group One, 3yo colts & fillies)

4:10pm – Queen’s Vase (1 3/4m, Group Two, 3yo)

4:40pm – Duke of Edinburgh Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo+)

You can watch Day Four for free on ITV from 1:30pm onwards, or the entire day on Sky Sports Racing

Royal Ascot odds

