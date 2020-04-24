WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Watch MITB free – TV channel, live stream, location, UK start time

The show must go on for WWE following a unique WrestleMania played out behind closed doors, and now Money in the Bank is set for a similar production – with a gigantic twist.

The location for WWE’s next PPV is an eyebrow-raiser and could provide one of the most spectacular platforms for the show despite the lack of an audience.

There are plenty of huge storylines ready to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Money in the Bank on TV and online.

Where will Money in the Bank take place?

Money in the Bank will take place at WWE HQ, the Titan Towers, in Stamford, Connecticut.

For the first time ever, superstars will have to fight their way from the bottom of the building to the rooftop where the briefcase will be suspended above the ring.

It’s a massive project for WWE to undertake, especially in the lockdown era, but it could prove to be a phenomenal spectacle if they manage to pull it off.

What time does Money in the Bank start?

Money in the Bank will start at midnight (UK time) on Saturday 9th May running into the early hours of Sunday morning.

How can I watch Money in the Bank in the UK?

Money in the Bank will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full Money in the Bank live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Money in the Bank on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

Money in the Bank card 2020

Expected card. Subject to change

TBC

Who won Money in the Bank 2019?

Brock Lesnar triumphed in 2019, emerging from the contest with a world championship match contract.

He defeated a stacked roster of stars including Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Randy Orton to secure the win.

Across the night there were triumphs for Charlotte Flair over Becky Lynch before Bayley toppled Flair during her cash-in match, Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles.