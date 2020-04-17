PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 17th April
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with six matches on the opening night and a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…
Group One – Friday 17th April
Peter Wright v Peter Jacques
Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld
Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld
Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis
Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques
Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright