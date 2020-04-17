Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 17th April

PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 17th April

Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour

Peter Wright

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with six matches on the opening night and a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

Advertisement

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

Group One – Friday 17th April

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques

Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques

Advertisement

Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Arrested Development, Netflix, TL

18 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now

Sand bikini

When is Too Hot to Handle on? Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new dating show

webANXthebillw

The Bill is coming to streaming as classic cop show lands on UKTV Play

too hot to handle

Meet the cast of Netflix’s new dating show Too Hot to Handle