PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Friday 17th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with six matches on the opening night and a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

Group One – Friday 17th April

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques



Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld



Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld



Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis



Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques



Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright