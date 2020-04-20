PDC Home Tour fixtures – who is playing tonight?

However, PDC Home Tour could blossom into a hugely popular sporting fix for many desperate for a return to normality.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the PDC Home Tour and how to watch it for free.

What is PDC Home Tour?

The PDC will broadcast live matches directly from the homes of darts stars from around the world.

All players with a tour card are eligible to enter, with 32 consecutive nights of darts action set to be staged.

The Home Tour will see four players go head-to-head each evening in a league format that culminates in knockout rounds at the end of the tournament.

When is the PDC Home Tour?

PDC Home Tour runs from Friday 17th April 2020 until Sunday 17th May 2020.

How to watch PDC Home Tour

You can tune in to watch the entire PDC Home Tour live from your living room via PDCTV on paid and free memberships.

The official site has several options to choose from, but free memberships will grant access to the live nightly broadcasts.

Check out your options here.

PDC Home Tour rules

All matches are the best of nine legs.

The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

Two Points awarded for a win.

Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Check out our PDC Home Tour fixtures page to see who will be playing in the coming days...