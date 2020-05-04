The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

Advertisement

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight...

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

More like this

Thursday May 7

Rob Cross v William Borland

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Karel Sedlacek

William Borland v Karel Sedlacek

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Dimitri Van den Bergh v William Borland

Karel Sedlacek v Rob Cross

Friday May 8

Ian White v Jesus Noguera

Danny Noppert v James Wilson

Jesus Noguera v James Wilson

Ian White v Danny Noppert

Danny Noppert v Jesus Noguera

James Wilson v Ian White

Saturday May 9

Kyle Anderson v Daniel Larsson

Martin Schindler v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Daniel Larsson v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Kyle Anderson v Martin Schindler

Martin Schindler v Daniel Larsson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kyle Anderson

Sunday May 10

Krzysztof Ratajski v Toni Alcinas

Jamie Hughes v Darius Labanauskas

Toni Alcinas v Darius Labanauskas

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes

Jamie Hughes v Toni Alcinas

Advertisement

Darius Labanauskas v Krzysztof Ratajski

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement