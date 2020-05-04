PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Thursday 7th May
Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight...
PDC Home Tour fixtures
All nights start from 7:30pm
Thursday May 7
Rob Cross v William Borland
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Karel Sedlacek
William Borland v Karel Sedlacek
Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Dimitri Van den Bergh v William Borland
Karel Sedlacek v Rob Cross
Friday May 8
Ian White v Jesus Noguera
Danny Noppert v James Wilson
Jesus Noguera v James Wilson
Ian White v Danny Noppert
Danny Noppert v Jesus Noguera
James Wilson v Ian White
Saturday May 9
Kyle Anderson v Daniel Larsson
Martin Schindler v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Daniel Larsson v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Kyle Anderson v Martin Schindler
Martin Schindler v Daniel Larsson
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kyle Anderson
Sunday May 10
Krzysztof Ratajski v Toni Alcinas
Jamie Hughes v Darius Labanauskas
Toni Alcinas v Darius Labanauskas
Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes
Jamie Hughes v Toni Alcinas
Darius Labanauskas v Krzysztof Ratajski