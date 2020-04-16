What is PDC Home Tour? How to watch live darts for free during lockdown

Live sport is back with the PDC Home Tour aiming to grab the attention of sport-starved fans across the UK and the world.

Darts has suffered under the strain of coronavirus cancellations with the PDC Premier League provisionally suspended until the end of July.

However, PDC Home Tour could blossom into a hugely popular sporting fix for many desperate for a return to normality.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the PDC Home Tour and how to watch it for free.

What is PDC Home Tour?

The PDC will broadcast live matches directly from the homes of darts stars from around the world.

All players with a tour card are eligible to enter, with 32 consecutive nights of darts action set to be staged.

The Home Tour will see four players go head-to-head each evening in a league format that culminates in knockout rounds at the end of the tournament.

When does PDC Home Tour start?

PDC Home Tour kicks off this Friday 17th April 2020.

How to watch PDC Home Tour

You can tune in to watch the entire PDC Home Tour live from your living room via PDCTV on paid and free memberships.

The official site has several options to choose from, but free memberships will grant access to the live nightly broadcasts.

Check out your options here.

PDC Home Tour rules

All matches are the best of nine legs.

The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

Two Points awarded for a win.

Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Group One – Friday 17th April

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques

Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques

Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright

Group Two – Saturday 18th April

Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price

Group Three – Sunday 19th April



Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites

Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley

Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley

Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker

Jan Dekker v Scott Waites

Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group Four – Monday 20th April



Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton

Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes

Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes

Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton

Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

More fixtures to be confirmed…