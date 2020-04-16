What is PDC Home Tour? How to watch live darts for free during lockdown
Your complete guide to the PDC Home Tour as live darts action returns to our screens
Live sport is back with the PDC Home Tour aiming to grab the attention of sport-starved fans across the UK and the world.
Darts has suffered under the strain of coronavirus cancellations with the PDC Premier League provisionally suspended until the end of July.
However, PDC Home Tour could blossom into a hugely popular sporting fix for many desperate for a return to normality.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the PDC Home Tour and how to watch it for free.
What is PDC Home Tour?
The PDC will broadcast live matches directly from the homes of darts stars from around the world.
All players with a tour card are eligible to enter, with 32 consecutive nights of darts action set to be staged.
The Home Tour will see four players go head-to-head each evening in a league format that culminates in knockout rounds at the end of the tournament.
When does PDC Home Tour start?
PDC Home Tour kicks off this Friday 17th April 2020.
How to watch PDC Home Tour
You can tune in to watch the entire PDC Home Tour live from your living room via PDCTV on paid and free memberships.
The official site has several options to choose from, but free memberships will grant access to the live nightly broadcasts.
Check out your options here.
PDC Home Tour rules
- All matches are the best of nine legs.
- The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.
- Two Points awarded for a win.
- Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.
PDC Home Tour fixtures
Group One – Friday 17th April
Peter Wright v Peter Jacques
Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld
Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld
Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis
Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques
Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright
Group Two – Saturday 18th April
Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts
Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts
Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse
Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez
Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price
Group Three – Sunday 19th April
Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites
Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley
Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley
Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker
Jan Dekker v Scott Waites
Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall
Group Four – Monday 20th April
Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton
Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes
Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes
Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell
Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton
Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith
More fixtures to be confirmed…