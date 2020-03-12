Cheltenham Festival race times and TV schedule: Day 3 – Thursday 12th March

Cheltenham Festival enters Day 3 with a full slate of action despite many sporting events being called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The iconic horse racing showpiece will continue at full speed and hope to have the staying power to complete all four days without a fall.

RadioTimes.com rounds up Day 3 of Cheltenham festival race times.

Cheltenham Festival race times

Day Three – Thursday 12th March

1:30pm – Marsh Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 166y – £150,000

2:10pm – Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y – £100,000

2:50pm – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y – £350,000

3:30pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £325,000

4:10pm – Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3) 2m 4f 166y – £110,000

4:50pm – Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y – £90,000

5:30pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f – £70,000

You can watch Day 3 for free on ITV from 1:00pm with the final two races broadcast online at Racing.tv.