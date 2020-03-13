Day 2 brings another raft of top races for Ladies Day with the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 3:30pm.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham Festival 2020.

When does Cheltenham Festival start?

Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 10th March until Friday 13th March.

Watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV from 1:00pm every day.

Watch Cheltenham Festival live stream

You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

Cheltenham Festival schedule

Day Two - Wednesday 11th March

1:30pm – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f – £125,000

2:10pm – RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y – £175,000

2:50pm – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f – £100,000

3:30pm – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 99y – £400,000

4:10pm – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y – £65,000

4:50pm – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 87y – £80,000

5:30pm – Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y – £75,000

Day Three - Thursday 12th March

1:30pm – Marsh Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 166y – £150,000

2:10pm – Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y – £100,000

2:50pm – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y – £350,000

3:30pm – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £325,000

4:10pm – Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3) 2m 4f 166y – £110,000

4:50pm – Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y – £90,000

5:30pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f – £70,000

Day Four - Friday 13th March

1:30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y – £125,000

2:10pm – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y – £100,000

2:50pm – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y – £125,000

3:30pm – Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – £625,000

4:10pm – St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y – £45,000

4:50pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y – £110,000

5:30pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y – £70,000