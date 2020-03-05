UEFA increases fan allocation of Champions League final tickets – how all football fans can apply

The European football governing body, UEFA, has today confirmed that the allocation of tickets to supporters of the Champions League finalists will be increased by four per cent for each club, meaning there will be eight per cent more supporters of the teams at the 2020 final compared to the 2019 event.

Last year’s all-English final between Tottenham and Liverpool was held at the 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, and saw each team given 16,613 tickets each to distribute amongst their fans. The 2020 event, which will take place at the 72,000 Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey will see the clubs allocated 20,000 tickets each, meaning a significant increase in the number of partisan fans in the stadium.

It is not unusual for their to be some criticism of ticketing allocations for major football finals – with some fans complaining that too many tickets are made available for corporate guests, and not enough are available for purchase by the passionate fans of the teams competing. The eight per cent increase in allocation of tickets to fans from the clubs will surely come as welcome news to such critics.

UEFA has today also announced that it’s opened a week-long ballot for general football fans to apply for up to two per person of more than 6,000 tickets available for general sale for the final which will take place on Saturday 30 May 2020.

However, it doesn’t look like it will be a cheap trip for the lucky few who are allocated tickets, with seats starting at 70 Euros ranging up to 600 Euros for category one tickets which are “centrally positioned”. Add to that flight and accommodation, and it’s unlikely many people will be making the trip on a budget.

Those interested in applying for general tickets for the Champions League final 2020 have until Thursday 12 March 2020 at 14:00 CET (13:00 GMT in the UK).

Ticket prices are as follows:

Category 1 – 600 EUR Centrally positioned

Category 2 – 450 EUR Mainly positioned in the corners

Category 3 – 180 EUR Behind the goals

Category 4 – 70 EUR Behind the goals and on the lower level

Wheelchair – 70 EUR 1 wheelchair user and 1 companion

Easy Access – 70 EUR 1 easy access ticket and 1 companion

You can find out more details and apply for tickets here.

Tickets for fans of the teams who reach the final will be released after the semi-finals of the tournament are decided and will be sold through the club ticketing systems.