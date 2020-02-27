Espanyol v Wolves preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Wolves’ task couldn’t be much simpler in their Europa League round of 32 second leg clash with Espanyol: don’t lose by four.

The West Midlands side crushed the La Liga relegation battlers at Molineux in a 4-0 rout.

Diogo Jota bagged a hat-trick on a big night for Wolves and one more strike on Catalan turf would leave Espanyol needing six goals to triumph in the tie.

Of course, the tie isn’t over until it’s over, and Wolves may need to be wary of Espanyol striker Raul De Tomas who has scored in his last four games but missed the first leg through injury.

He may not be risked in this one, it may be a little soon for his return, but Nuno Espirito Santo will be keen to stress caution ahead of this one.

What time is Espanyol v Wolves?

Espanyol v Wolves will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

How to watch Espanyol v Wolves on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Espanyol v Wolves online

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Simply, Wolves need to be careful to avoid complacency creeping into their game. It’s still only half-time in the tie.

The Premier League side should be setting up to score given that one goal would require six replies from Espanyol, but let’s be real here, Wolves just need to hold relatively firm to avoid a monumental upset.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Wolves