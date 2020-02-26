Celtic v Copenhagen preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Celtic take on Copenhagen as they seek to reach the Europa League round of 16.

Advertisement

The Bhoys recorded a 1-1 draw in Denmark last week with Odsonne Edouard’s away goal giving Celtic a slight advantage going into the second clash.

Neil Lennon will expect a rugged defensive performance to keep Copenhagen from notching up an away goal or two themselves, but he knows he can’t rely on the current aggregate scoreline at the halfway point in the tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Copenhagen game on TV and online.

What time is Celtic v Copenhagen?

Celtic v Copenhagen will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

How to watch Celtic v Copenhagen on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Celtic v Copenhagen online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic have produced some excellent performances in the Europa League this season against teams of a very decent calibre.

Edouard is a striker worthy of many teams left in the tournament, and could be the difference-maker once again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Copenhagen