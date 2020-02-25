West Brom v Preston preview: Watch Championship on TV, live stream, prediction

West Brom host Preston in a clash of two in-form sides with their sights locked on the Premier League.

The Baggies are closest to achieving the dream after emerging from a dreadful run of form to pile up the wins once more.

Slaven Bilic’s men have opened up a nine-point gap over third-placed Fulham, and sit four points above Leeds who will be hoping for a slip-up when Preston arrive at the Hawthorns.

Preston are sixth in the table going into this one, on the back of three wins in four games.

North End have impressed throughout the season but inconsistency has seen them drift in and out of the play-reckoning. Right now, it’s game on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Preston game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Preston?

West Brom v Preston will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

How to watch West Brom v Preston on TV

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:55pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Preston online

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom are back in a big way. They had just about spent all of their amassed credit, with the chasing pack closing in, when their form dramatically surged and now they are clear favourites for promotion.

Preston could be seen as punching above their weight this season, but they would be bitterly disappointed if they eventually missed out on a play-off spot.

The Baggies are favourites to take another three points here, but Preston – a tough team to break down – will hold firm and give nothing away without a tussle.

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Preston