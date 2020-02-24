Man Utd v Club Brugge preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Manchester United face a tricky test in the Europa League this week as Club Brugge’s energetic stars roll up to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week as the home side put on a lively display to make life tough Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

United won’t be panicking ahead of the return leg though, with an away goal tucked in the bag and their form improving across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is enjoying his start to life in Manchester after recording two assists and a goal in his two Premier League appearances since his debut.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Club Brugge game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Club Brugge?

Man Utd v Club Brugge will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

How to watch Man Utd v Club Brugge on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Club Brugge online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United have had detractors all season, and there is much to criticise with how the club has operated on and off the field.

However… whisper it quietly… They’re actually shaping up to have a very decent season.

United are unbeaten in six across all competitions – with four wins and five clean sheets in that time – while they sit fifth in the table and with a strong shot at progressing in the Europa League.

A tidy 1-0 win would suit them down to the ground, but with their attacking stars finding their feet, it could be more comfortable.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Club Brugge