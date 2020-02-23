Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. England v Ireland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

England v Ireland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

England will hope to mount a charge on the Six Nations table summit when they face Ireland this weekend

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
England Six Nations

England have their sights refocused on top spot ahead of their Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men bounced back from an opening defeat to France with a gritty victory over Scotland in appalling weather conditions at Murrayfield.

With Wales hosting France this weekend, there’s a solid chance every team, aside from Ireland, will have lost one of their opening games, leaving England will a chance to strike on Sunday.

Ireland have recorded a pair of gutsy victories over Scotland and Wales on home soil without hitting top gear and will provide a stern test for England in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Ireland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is England v Ireland?

England v Ireland will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 23rd February 2020.

What channel is England v Ireland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 2:10pm.

How to live stream England v Ireland

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 2:55pm.

Six Nations this weekend – Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Preview: Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Preview: Wales v France (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Advertisement

Sunday 23rd February

Preview: England v Ireland (3:00pm) ITV

Check out our comprehensive Six Nations TV fixture guide here

Tags

You might like

Wales Six Nations

Six Nations Wales v France match preview and how to watch

MotoGP 2020 race calendar

Motorsport MotoGP race calendar and TV guide

Championship trophy

Football Championship fixtures, TV guide and match previews

(Getty)

Football Champions League fixtures, TV guide and match previews