FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup is moving on to the fifth round with the competition heating up.

Advertisement

Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester were all on free-to-air in the last round with a bumper eight matches broadcast across the four days of action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fifth round

Monday 2nd March

Portsmouth v Arsenal (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Tuesday 3rd March

Chelsea v Liverpool (7:45pm) BBC One

Wednesday 4th March

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (7:45pm) BBC One

Thursday 5th March

Derby County v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to live stream the FA Cup

BBC launched a brand new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup coverage during the last round.

In addition to the three live BBC games, the FA Cup Channel showed highlights from classic matches.

Advertisement

The service also offered alternative commentary from BBC 5 Live or the option to switch off commentary entirely.