How to watch and live stream Wolves v Espanyol in the Europa League

Wolves are going further than they’ve ever gone before in a European competition when they face Espanyol this week.

The West Midlands side played 12 times in their famous 1971/72 run, ending in defeat to Tottenham in the final.

Their home leg against Espanyol marks their 13th Europa League game of the season but they’ll be hoping for many more before the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Wolves comfortably qualified from the group stage with a nine-point cushion and face an Espanyol side who remarkably sit rock bottom of La Liga.

The Barcelona-based side have also been dealt a blow in the shape of an injury to record signing Raul de Tomas, who has scored four in four since his January switch from Benfica.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Espanyol game on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Espanyol?

Wolves v Espanyol will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 20th February 2020.

What channel is Wolves v Espanyol?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Espanyol

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Wolves have grown into this competition and have to be the favourites here.

They have looked solid, if unspectacular, for large swathes of the Premier League campaign, but that consistency means they very rarely lose.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be keen to avoid leaking any away goals in this one, but Wolves should still have enough going forward to sneak a win at a rocking Molineux.

Prediction: Wolves 1-0 Espanyol