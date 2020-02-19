How to watch and live stream Atalanta v Valencia in the Champions League

In the grand scheme of European football, Atalanta and Valencia aren’t tearing up trees – this is the least fancied tie in the Champions League yet it’s shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

Atalanta sit fourth in Serie A – a sizeable distance ahead of Roma, though behind Inter, Lazio and Juventus – while Valencia linger in lowly seventh in La Liga.

Many may turn their nose up at a class between two relatively unremarkable teams but Atalanta have plenty of reasons to deserve your attention this season.

They are the top scorers in Serie A by a comfortable distance having bagged 63 goals in just 24 games, 17 more than league-leaders Juventus.

Since a 5-0 drubbing of AC Milan just before Christmas, Atalanta have also racked up 5-0, 7-0 and 6-3 wins over Parma, Torino and Radomiak Radom (in a friendly game) respectively and will go into this one aiming for more of the same.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Atalanta’s five top scorers account for 41 goals and 24 assists in Serie A and the Champions League this season, with strikes flying in from across the pitch.

Their versatile threat makes them terrific to watch and gives their opponents a headache in deciding who to focus their defensive efforts on.

Valencia will provide a threat of their own, but lack a ruthless frontman capable of winning matches from nowhere, and could be made to suffer.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Valencia