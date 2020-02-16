How to watch and live stream NBA All-Star Game in the UK

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pit their incredible rosters of talent against each other in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend.

Kemba Walker and Joel Embiid are among the starters in Giannis’ Eastern Conference team, while LeBron boasts James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis among his ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA All-Star Game 2020 on TV and online.

What time is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game starts at 1:00am (UK time) on Monday 17th January 2020 in UK time.

Where is the NBA All-Star Game in 2020?

The NBA All-Star Game is being held at the United Center in Chicago, Illnois, USA – home to the Chicago Bulls.

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?

You can watch the build-up and the game itself live on Sky Sports Mix, Arena and Main Event from 11:00pm on Sunday night.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the NBA All-Star Game

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.