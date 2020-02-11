How to watch and live stream Barnsley v Birmingham

Barnsley host Birmingham in a stern test of their Championship credentials this week.

The Tykes are being cut adrift in the relegation zone and while Birmingham are in solid form, Barnsley need to start picking up results or face a swift return to League One.

Birmingham are unbeaten in five and while the play-offs appear to be out of sight, they will be determined to remain competitive until the final whistle of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barnsley v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is Barnsley v Birmingham?

Barnsley v Birmingham will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Barnsley v Birmingham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Barnsley v Birmingham

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Birmingham have taken a couple of big scalps in recent weeks – Bristol City and Nottingham Forest – and discovering a clinical touch has helped them turn draws into wins.

This is the sort of banana skin game they may have struggled through several months back, but they should get the job done in their current vein of form.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Birmingham