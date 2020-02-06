Accessibility Links

When is the Grand National 2020?

The Grand National is a great British institution, the perfect way to kick off the summer of sport

Grand National Tiger Roll

Whether you’re a dedicated horse racing fanatic or you can’t tell your saddles from your stirrups, the Grand National will have you clinging to the edge of your seat.

Approximately 9.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Tiger Roll storm to victory in 2019, over a million more than the 2018 Grand National – also won by Tiger Roll.

Excitement is building ahead of the 2020 edition, and though runners and riders are yet to be confirmed, it’s still worth marking the day in your diary.

Tiger Roll can become the first horse to ever win the National three times in a row, a feat that even the legendary Red Rum could not achieve despite being the only horse to lift the title three times (1973, 1974, 1977).

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full details on when the Grand National takes place in 2020.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday 4th April 2020.

What time is the Grand National?

The race will begin at the traditional time of 5:15pm.

Where is the Grand National held?

British horse racing’s most iconic race is held at Aintree Racecourse, several miles north of Liverpool.

Watch the Grand National on TV and live streaming

TBC

