Premier League Darts fixtures 2020: How to watch and live stream PDC Premier League Darts

The PDC Premier League Darts season is back with a stacked line-up of talents ready to take the stage.

Michael van Gerwen is back to defend his crown, but suffered a big blow in the World Championships following defeat to Peter Wright, who will now hope to add the Premier League to his trophy cabinet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the PDC Premier League Darts tournament.

When is the Premier League Darts season?

The tournament starts on Thursday 6th February 2020 and runs until Thursday 21st May 2020.

Premier League Darts fixtures this week

Night 1 – Thursday 6th February

Venue: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Watch on (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson

Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

See below for the full fixture list

What channel is Premier League Darts on?

You can watch each event live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Premier League Darts

You can watch each event with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the events via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Premier League Darts line-up

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross

Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney

Glen Durrant

Premier League Challengers (one per night)

Premier League Darts challengers

John Henderson (Night 1)

Fallon Sherrock (Night 2)

Jonny Clayton (Night 3)

William O’Connor (Night 4)

Luke Humphries (Night 5)

Stephen Bunting (Night 6)

Chris Dobey (Night 7)

Jeffrey de Zwaan (Night 8)

Jermaine Wattimena (Night 9)

Premier League Darts fixtures 2020

Night 2 – Thursday 13th February

Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Watch on (7:00pm)

Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

Glen Durrant v Fallon Sherrock

Daryl Gurney v Michael van Gerwen

Night 3 – Thursday 20th February

Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Watch on (7:00pm)

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Glen Durrant v Gary Anderson

Night 4 – Thursday 27th February

Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Dublin

Watch on (7:00pm)

Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith

William O’Connor v Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Night 5 – Thursday 5th March

Venue: Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Watch on (7:00pm)

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Gary Anderson v Luke Humphries

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

Night 6 – Thursday 12th March

Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Watch on (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney v Glen Durrant

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross v Stephen Bunting

Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall

Night 7 – Thursday 19th March

Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Watch on (7:00pm)

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey v Daryl Gurney

Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Night 8 – Wednesday 25th March

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on (7:00pm)

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Night 9 (Judgement Night) – Thursday 26th March

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Watch on (7:00pm)

Glen Durrant v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Jermaine Wattimena v Gerwyn Price

The lowest-ranked player will be eliminated from the competition at this point. Fixtures will then be determined for the remaining eight stars.

Night 10 – Thursday 2nd April

Venue: The SSE Arena, Belfast

Watch on (7:00pm)

Night 11 – Thursday 9th April

Venue: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Watch on (7:00pm)

Night 12 – Thursday 16th April

Venue: The Manchester Arena, Manchester

Watch on (7:00pm)

Night 13 – Thursday 23rd April

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Watch on (7:00pm)

Night 14 – Thursday 30th April

Venue: Arena Birmingham

Watch on (7:00pm)

Night 15 – Thursday 7th May

Venue: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Watch on (7:00pm)

Night 16 – Thursday 14th May

Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Watch on (7:00pm)

Play-Offs and Finals – Thursday 21st May

Venue: The O2, London

Watch on (7:00pm)