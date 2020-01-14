UFC on TV: Watch and live stream every Fight Night and PPV in UK time
Everything you need to know to watch the biggest UFC events live on TV and online every week in 2020
UFC is a growing force on the UK sports broadcasting scene with thousands tuning in for weekly bouts of Octagon action.
Conor McGregor’s return to the sport will only boost the appeal of the MMA events, and you can catch every moment live from the comfort of your living room.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch UFC on TV in the UK – from weekly Fight Nights to main events and the biggest PPV showdowns.
UFC on TV in 2020
UFC 246: McGregor v Cowboy
Date: January 18th 2020
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v dos Santos
Date: January 25th 2020
UFC 247: Jones v Reyes
Date: February 8th 2020
UFC Fight Night: Anderson v Błachowicz 2
Date: February 15th 2020
UFC Fight Night: Felder v Hooker
Date: February 23rd 2020
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez v Figueiredo
Date: February 29th 2020
UFC 248: TBC v TBC
Date: March 7th 2020
UFC Fight Night 170
Date: March 14th 2020
UFC Fight Night 171
Date: March 21st 2020
UFC Fight Night: Ngannou v Rozenstruik
Date: March 28th 2020
UFC Fight Night 172
Date: April 11th 2020
UFC 249: Khabib v Ferguson
Date: April 18th 2020