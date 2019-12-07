Accessibility Links

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 11 – Saturday 7th December

The UK Championship snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 11

Ding Junhui

It’s not the semi-finals line-up anyone would have predicted, but expect more fireworks from the UK Championship regardless.

There’s everything to play for, and four contenders each full of belief they can bring home the trophy.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 11 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 11

All times approximate.

Saturday 7th December

From 1:00pm
Ding Junhui (16) v Yan Bingtao (20)

From 7:00pm
Stephen Maguire (14) v Mark Allen (7)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC1 from 1:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

