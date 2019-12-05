Arsenal v Brighton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Arsenal are winless in eight games across all competitions as they head into battle against Brighton – live on Amazon Prime this week.

Advertisement

Unai Emery was sacked last week though caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg could do nothing but watch as his defence crumbled to a 2-2 draw with struggling Norwich at the weekend.

Brighton are coming off a run of Premier League defeats to Man Utd, Leicester and Liverpool, and will hope to exploit the Gunners’ wobbling backline.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Brighton game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 8:15pm on Thursday 5th December 2019.

How to watch Arsenal v Brighton on Amazon Prime

You can watch Arsenal v Brighton on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The David Luiz-Shkodran Mustafi pairing against Norwich shockingly (…) didn’t bear fruit for Arsenal.

Expect a defensive reshuffle ahead of the Brighton clash with Sokratis in line for a return and maybe a place for full-back Kieran Tierney.

Regardless of the Gunners’ worries at the back, Pierre-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have enough firepower and form between them to drag Arsenal to a positive result once again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton