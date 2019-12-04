Accessibility Links

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 8 – Wednesday 4th December

The UK Championship snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 8

Mark Allen

Four matches at the UK Championship are set to light up the Barbican with five top 20 players in action.

Neil Robertson and Mark Allen are among the headliners who will hope to benefit from Judd Trump’s early exit from the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 8 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 8

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Wednesday 4th December

From 2:00pm
Mark Allen (7) v Kurt Maflin (42)
John Higgins (5) v Stuart Bingham (12)

From 8:00pm
Li Hang (41) v Liang Wenbo (40)
Yan Bingtao (20) v Neil Robertson (4)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

