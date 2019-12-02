Accessibility Links

  UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 6 – Monday 2nd December

The UK Championship snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 6

Neil Robertson

Judd Trump continues his march through the rounds as the UK Championship heats up.

Four of the top 10 seeds are in action today including Trump and Australian ace Neil Robertson.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 6 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 6

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Monday 2nd December

From 2:00pm
Nigel Bond (98) v Judd Trump (2)
Li Hang (41) v Marco Fu (56)
Mark King (36) v Neil Robertson (4)
Stuart Bingham (12) v Zhao Xintong (44)

From 8:00pm
John Higgins (5) v Ian Burns (101)
Matthew Stevens (43) v Anthony Hamilton (54)
Mark Allen (7) v Ben Woollaston (39)
Alan McManus (55) v Kurt Maflin (42)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

