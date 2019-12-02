Preston v West Brom: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream
Preston and West Brom go head-to-head in the Championship this weekend
West Brom can return to the top of the Championship table if they topple Preston this evening.
The Baggies have won four in a row and lost just once in 2019/20 so far as they bid for a return to the Premier League.
They will relish the chance to get one over Preston – who had been in firm contention for automatic promotion until back-to-back defeats to Hull and Derby.
Alex Neil faces a tough task to rally his troops following a 4-0 thrashing at Hull last week.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v West Brom game on TV and online.
What time is Preston v West Brom?
Preston v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 2nd December 2019.
How to watch Preston v West Brom on TV and live stream
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.
Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
West Brom have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, culminating in a big 4-1 victory over play-off candidates Bristol City at the Hawthorns last time out.
Hal Robson-Kanu is in excellent form ahead of this one and will hope to put Preston to the sword and prove West Brom’s promotion credentials once again.
Prediction: Preston 1-2 West Brom