Preston v West Brom: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

West Brom can return to the top of the Championship table if they topple Preston this evening.

The Baggies have won four in a row and lost just once in 2019/20 so far as they bid for a return to the Premier League.

They will relish the chance to get one over Preston – who had been in firm contention for automatic promotion until back-to-back defeats to Hull and Derby.

Alex Neil faces a tough task to rally his troops following a 4-0 thrashing at Hull last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Preston v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Preston v West Brom?

Preston v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 2nd December 2019.

How to watch Preston v West Brom on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, culminating in a big 4-1 victory over play-off candidates Bristol City at the Hawthorns last time out.

Hal Robson-Kanu is in excellent form ahead of this one and will hope to put Preston to the sword and prove West Brom’s promotion credentials once again.

Prediction: Preston 1-2 West Brom