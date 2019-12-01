UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 5 – Sunday 1st December

Mark Williams and Judd Trump lead the line-up on the fifth day of action in the UK Championship today.

Both stars made it through their first-round clashes unscathed and will hope for another routine passage to the third round.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 5 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 5

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Sunday 1st December

From 2:00pm

Ding Junhui (16) v Cyprus Michael Georgiou (49)

Allister Carter (17) v Robert Milkins (48)

Stuart Carrington (45) v Yan Bingtao (20)

Peter Ebdon (52) v Jack Lisowski (13)

Louis Heathcote (95) v Nigel Bond (98)

Mei Xiwen (66) v Judd Trump (2)

Fan Zhengyi (100) v Mark Davis (35)

Graeme Dott (19) v Yuan Sijun (46)

From 8:00pm

Liang Wenbo (40) v David Grace (104)

John Higgins (5) v Lu Ning (60)

Mark J Williams (3) v Michael White (62)

Stephen Maguire (14) v Jordan Brown (78)

Martin O’Donnell (38) v Ricky Walden (27)

Jimmy Robertson (23) v Norway Kurt Maflin (42)

Chris Wakelin (47) v Gary Wilson (18)

Akani Songsermsawad (50) v Joe Perry (15)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day’s action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.