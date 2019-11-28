Feyenoord v Rangers: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Rangers are playing a major part in a wild Europa League group with everything up for grabs going into the last two fixtures.

Young Boys and Rangers lead the way on seven points, while the two favourites to qualify, Feyenoord and Porto, lag behind with four points each.

However, by the end of this week, every team could realistically be equal on points.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be desperate to seize the initiative and take a strong stride towards the knockout rounds when his side travels to face Feyenoord.

The Dutch side were defeated 1-0 by Rangers at Ibrox earlier in the season, a result that would see the Scottish outfit will be determined to replicate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Feyenoord v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Feyenoord v Rangers game?

Feyenoord v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 28th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Feyenoord v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.



Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers’ 1-1 draw and 2-0 victory over Porto in their last two outings prove they can mix it with the most wily sides at this level.

Feyenoord will not scare Rangers, but with everything to play for, the visitors will need to take their A-game to Rotterdam.

Gerrard would obviously love the win, but he may be forced to grind out a point – a result that may still be enough to qualify on the night if Porto fail to beat Young Boys.

Prediction: Feyenoord 0-0 Rangers