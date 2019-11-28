Astana v Man Utd: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream
Astana and Man Utd go head-to-head in the Europa League this week
Manchester United could give their young guns a run out this week as they close in on Europa League progression
The Red Devils are six points clear of third-placed Partizan, with a massive eight goal swing required to knock United out of the tournament at this stage.
With progression inevitable, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be tempted to give the likes of James Garner a chance to shine against Astana considering the festive fixture pile-up is fast-approaching.
Astana have lost all four of their matches so far, though they did perform admirably in a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Astana v Man Utd game on TV and online.
What time is the Astana v Man Utd game?
Astana v Man Utd will kick off at 3:50pm on Thursday 28th November 2019.
How to watch and live stream Astana v Man Utd
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
United will be determined to maintain their recent improved form with a routine win here.
It may not be pretty, it may not be resounding, but they have more than enough quality to get the job done here, even with youngsters set to be given a chance.
Prediction: Astana 0-2 Man Utd