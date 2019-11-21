How to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

The Premier League moves into an unprecedented new world as Amazon Prime Video gear up to live broadcast two full rounds of matches over the Christmas period.

Every team, every moment, every goal will be beamed across the nation with 20 games on offer across the two gameweeks.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to get Amazon Prime Video, how to watch Premier League games on TV and which games will be shown.

How to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime

First, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account.

If you don’t have one, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Once you have your account, simply log in and navigate to their Premier League page, and select which game you want to watch from the list.

How to watch Amazon Prime on TV

You can watch all of the games on your laptop, desktop computer or via the Amazon Prime Video app on a range of iOS and Android devices including phones and tablets.

If you prefer to watch the matches on your TV, there are a range of options listed below to watch matches via the Prime Video app:

Smart TV : Check out the full list of manufacturers here.

: Check out the full list of manufacturers here. Games consoles: PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360. Media players: Amazon Fire TV stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

Amazon Fire TV stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV. TV boxes: Virgin Media Tivo, TalkTalk and BT.

Which games are on Amazon Prime Video?

Tuesday 3rd December

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (7:30pm)

Burnley v Manchester City (8:15pm)

Wednesday 4th December

Chelsea v Aston Villa (7:30pm)

Leicester v Watford (7:30pm)

Manchester United v Tottenham (7:30pm)

Southampton v Norwich (7:30pm)

Wolves v West Ham (7:30pm)

Liverpool v Everton (8:15pm)

Thursday 5th December

Sheffield United v Newcastle (7:30pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (8:15pm)

Thursday 26th December

Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Norwich (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Southampton (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v West Ham (3:00pm)

Everton v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Watford (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Friday 27th December

Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm)