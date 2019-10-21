Tottenham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Tottenham's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Tottenham are engaged in a crucial season for Mauricio Pochettino as he seeks to end his trophy drought – but things have not quite gone to plan.
The Argentine has done a terrific job crafting Spurs into a top-four regular, but will be determined to mark his reign with silverware.
Spurs have already dropped points early in the season and it looks as though pressure may start mounting on Pochettino unless he can hit a purple patch this autumn.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tottenham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Tottenham fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
October
22: CL – Tottenham v Red Star Belgrade (8:00pm) BT Sport
27: Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
November
3: Everton v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
6: CL – Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham (8:00pm) BT Sport
9: Tottenham v Sheffield United
23: West Ham v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
26: CL – Tottenham v Olympiakos (8:00pm) BT Sport
30: Tottenham v Bournemouth
December
3: Man Utd v Tottenham (7:30pm) Amazon Prime
7: Tottenham v Burnley
11: CL – Bayern Munich v Tottenham (8:00pm) BT Sport
15: Wolves v Tottenham (2:00pm)
22: Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
26: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime
28: Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
January
1: Southampton v Tottenham – BT Sport
11: Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
18: Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
22: Tottenham v Norwich City
February
1: Tottenham v Manchester City
8: Aston Villa v Tottenham
22: Chelsea v Tottenham
29: Tottenham v Wolves
March
7: Burnley v Tottenham
14: Tottenham v Manchester United
21: Tottenham v West Ham United
April
4: Sheffield United v Tottenham
11: Tottenham v Everton
18: Bournemouth v Tottenham
25: Tottenham v Arsenal
May
2: Newcastle United v Tottenham
9: Tottenham v Leicester City
17: Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Tottenham results 2019/20
August
10: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa
17: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham
25: Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle
September
1: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
14: Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace
18: CL – Olympiakos 2-2 Tottenham
21: Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham
24: CC – Colchester 0-0 Tottenham (Colchester win 4-3 on pens)
28: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton
October
1: CL – Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich
5: Brighton 3-0 Tottenham
19: Tottenham 1-1 Watford
Tottenham kit 2019/20
Spurs have revealed their new Nike kit for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional white home shirt donning blue trim.
Tottenham’s away kit is a dark blue. You can check out the Tottenham kits here.
New kit ???? #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ws29lyRhfA
— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 18, 2019
Tottenham transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Undisclosed
Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) – £53.8m
Kion Etete (Notts County) – Undisclosed
Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – £25m
OUT
Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Loan
Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) – £20m
Michel Vorm – Released
Luke Amos (QPR) – Loan
Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) – Undisclosed
Check out our Spurs transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Tottenham games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Tottenham stadium facts
Name: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Capacity: 62,062
Location: London
Year opened: 2019
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Tottenham 2019/20 season preview
How will Tottenham fare in 2019/20?