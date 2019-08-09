Spurs are among the last teams to unveil their new kits, but are they worth the wait?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Tottenham kits for 2019/20.

Tottenham home kit 2019/20

Spurs have shed their 'dip-dye' navy fade from last season's kit and reverted to a simple all-white base colour.

The shirts have a subtle ripple effect, a V-neck collar and the sleeves are also trimmed with navy.

Tottenham away kit 2019/20

Tottenham's away shirt has a navy base layer but incorporates a dazzling purple graphic that may not appear obvious upon first glance.

The zig-zag pattern is actually made up of the word 'Spurs' repeated in an upward diagonal font to bring a bespoke look to the north London side.

Tottenham third kit 2019/20

How to buy the Tottenham kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Tottenham kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Tottenham club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Tottenham home kit on their official website.