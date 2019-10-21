Inter v Borussia Dortmund: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Inter host Borussia Dortmund in a crunch Champions League tie on Wednesday night as the battle for Group F superiority continues.

Inter sit rock bottom of the group without a win from their opening two games.

Dortmund, meanwhile, earned a 2-0 win at Slavia Prague last time out and also held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw.

The Italians may be slight favourite to win this clash in the San Siro but Dortmund won’t be written off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inter v Borussia Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is the Inter v Borussia Dortmund game?

Inter v Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Inter v Borussia Dortmund

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:45pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Borussia Dortmund staved off Barcelona in their first Champions League clash and collected a routine three points against Slavia Prague last time out.

But claiming something from their trip to Italy is vital for escaping this group.

Manager Lucien Favre saw a run of three successive domestic draws end at the weekend with the 1-0 win over Monchengladbach.

And they will require a sturdy defence to see off Inter on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s men are playing some erratic football at times and games involving Inter certainly boast more goals than average.

They beat Sassuolo 4-3 at the weekend – the fourth successive match involving Inter where both teams have scored.

Expect goals in this game too. Dortmund will come here to win and Inter won’t sit back under Conte.

Prediction: Inter 2-2 Borussia Dortmund