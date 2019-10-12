Czech Republic v Northern Ireland: How to watch international friendly on TV and live stream

Northern Ireland face Czech Republic in an international friendly on Monday as manager Michael O’Neill prepares for the final two games of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland have a very real chance of making the Euros next summer and will use the Czech Republic as a tester for crunch games against Netherlands and Germany.

Czech Republic are themselves pushing hard in Group A to qualify for Euro 2020 next summer and come into the game off the back of Friday’s showdown with England.

All eyes will be on the performance and not necessarily the result in Prague.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Czech Republic v Northern Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is the Czech Republic v Northern Ireland game?

Czech Republic v Northern Ireland will kick off at 6:00pm on Monday 14th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Czech Republic v Northern Ireland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 5:55pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don't have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Czech Republic have proved to be a strong unit in Euro 2020 qualifying this season – especially at home.

And this home advantage could certainly be the pivotal factor in beating Northern Ireland on Monday night.

However, manager Michael O’Neill would rather his side produce a strong performance instead of a winning result.

This is a friendly that will set Northern Ireland up for the test of facing Netherlands and Germany in November.

Expect O’Neill to go with a strong defensive set-up in Prague to practise frustrating superior opposition.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-1 Northern Ireland