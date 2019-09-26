Europa League final 2020: How to watch Europa League final on TV and live stream

The Europa League is growing its prestige with a number of elite European sides in the mix each season.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are the last three sides to hoist the trophy, with the stakes raised given there’s a place in the Champions League up for grabs.

Fans will be keen to soak up as much football as possible throughout the season, but how can you tune in for the Europa League showpiece game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Europa League final on TV and online.

What time is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will kick off at a yet-to-be-confirmed time on Wednesday 27th May 2020.

Specific timings will be announced closer to the date, but kick-off is expected to be 8:00pm.

Where is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will take place at the Stadion Energa Gdansk, Poland, with a maximum capacity of 41,000.

The stadium usually hosts Lechia Gdansk matches and was used during Euro 2012.

How to watch the Europa League final on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Last season’s final was broadcast live for free on YouTube due to the all-Premier League tie, though it remains to be seen whether BT Sport will provide free-to-air coverage this time around.

Who won the 2019 Europa League final?

Chelsea strolled to a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku to claim their second Europa League trophy.

Eden Hazard scored twice in his final appearance for the Blues after Olivier Giroud and Pedro put Chelsea into a commanding position.