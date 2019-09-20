Football League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every League One and Two match live on TV and online

The Football League continues to bubble away with big teams battling in League One and League Two.

Five teams picked up 85 points or more in the third tier last season, one of the strongest divisions in recent years.

Sunderland and Portsmouth are expected to battle for promotion once again, while Doncaster and Burton could also provide stern competition.

Bolton, Ipswich and Rotherham are coming down from the Championship while Lincoln City, Bury, MK Dons and Tranmere are coming up.

Bradford, Scunthorpe, Walsall and Plymouth are heading in the opposite direction where they will encounter Newport, Mansfield and Forest Green among the top contenders in League Two.

Sky Sports will air League One and Two games throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of League One and Two 2019/20 fixtures that will be live on Sky Sports this season as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch League One and League Two 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels – and the Sky Go app – filled with live sport including League One and Two games throughout the season.

Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract on a range of devices.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

League One fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Monday 7th October

Bolton v Blackpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 13th October

Coventry v Tranmere (12:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 20th October

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich (12:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

League Two fixtures on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

–

League One and Two play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Saturday 16th May

League Two play-off final

Sunday 24th May

League One play-off final