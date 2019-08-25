How to watch NFL in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, Gamepass, BBC coverage

The NFL 2019 season is gearing up for an explosive start with UK fans more hungry than ever for a helping of American Football action.

Four London games in 2019 will bring the carnival atmosphere to the UK, but fans will be desperate to soak up action from the first throw to the last.

Sunday evenings will once again be dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NFL in 2019?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NFL in the UK

SKY SPORTS will show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NFL GAMEPASS is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with (almost) every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are those shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games.

How to watch NFL on BBC

The BBC will show live coverage of both London games to be played at Wembley (Week 5 – Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders, Week 6 – Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as well as full coverage of the Super Bowl in February.

Mark Chapman will return with the popular The NFL Show and NFL This Week which will air weekly, including a range of highlights and expert discussion.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

All times and dates are UK time

Every game not shown on Sky Sports will be available on NFL Gamepass.

Sky Sports TV games will be updated when confirmed.

NFL pre-season fixtures on UK TV

Friday 16th August: Oakland Raiders @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday 18th August: New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers (highlights only)

Monday 19th August: Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings

Tuesday 20th August: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos (highlights only)

Friday 23rd August: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins (highlights only)

Saturday 24th August: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Monday 26th August: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans

NFL Week 1 fixtures

Friday 6th September

1:20am – Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Sunday 8th September

6:00pm – Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings

6:00pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

6:00pm – Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

6:00pm – Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars

6:00pm – Los Angeles Rams @ Carolina Panthers

6:00pm – Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

6:00pm – Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles

9:05pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Seattle Seahawks

9:05pm – Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers

9:25pm – Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

9:25pm – New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

9:25pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday 9th September

1:20am – Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

Tuesday 10th September

00:10am – Houston Texans @ New Orleans Saints

3:20am – Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders

NFL Week 2 fixtures

Friday 13th September

1:20am – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday 15th September

6:00pm – Arizona Cardinals @ Baltimore Ravens

6:00pm – Buffalo Bills @ New York Giants

6:00pm – Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins

6:00pm – Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

6:00pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

6:00pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Detroit Lions

6:00pm – Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

6:00pm – New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

6:00pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers

9:05pm – Kansas City Chiefs @ Oakland Raiders

9:25pm – Chicago Bears @ Denver Broncos

9:25pm – New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

Monday 16th September

1:20am – Philadelphia Eagles @ Atlanta Falcons

Tuesday 17th September

1:15am – Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets

NFL Week 3 fixtures

Friday 20th September

1:20am – Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday 22nd September

6:00pm – Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts

6:00pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

6:00pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

6:00pm – Denver Broncos @ Green Bay Packers

6:00pm – Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

6:00pm – Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys

6:00pm – New York Jets @ New England Patriots

6:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings

9:05pm – Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals

9:05pm – New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9:25pm – Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers

9:25pm – New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks

9:25pm – Pittsburgh Steelers @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday 23rd September

1:20am – Los Angeles Rams @ Cleveland Browns

Tuesday 24th September

1:15am – Chicago Bears @ Washington Redskins

NFL Week 4 fixtures

Bye: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Friday 27th September

1:20am – Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday 29th September

1:00pm – Carolina Panthers @ Houston Texans

1:00pm – Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

1:00pm – Kansas City Chiefs @ Detroit Lions

1:00pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins

1:00pm – New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

1:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts

1:00pm – Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons

1:00pm – Washington Redskins @ New York Giants

9:05pm – Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

9:05pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams

9:25pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

9:25pm – Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Monday 30th September

1:20am – Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints

Tuesday 1st October

1:15am – Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Week 5 fixtures

Bye: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Friday 4th October

1:20am – Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday 6th October

6:00pm – Arizona Cardinals @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Atlanta Falcons @ Houston Texans

6:00pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

6:00pm – Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans

6:00pm – Chicago Bears @ Oakland Raiders (in London)

6:00pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Carolina Panthers

6:00pm – Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants

6:00pm – New England Patriots @ Washington Redskins

6:00pm – New York Jets @ Philadelphia Eagles

6:00pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

9:05pm – Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

9:25pm – Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday 7th October

1:20am – Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

Tuesday 8th October

1:15am – Cleveland Browns @ San Francisco 49ers

NFL Week 6 fixtures

Bye: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders

Friday 11th October

1:20am – New York Giants @ New England Patriots

Sunday 13th October

2:30pm – Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in London)

6:00pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

6:00pm – Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

6:00pm – New Orleans Saints @ Jacksonville Jaguars

6:00pm – Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings

6:00pm – Seattle Seahawks @ Cleveland Browns

6:00pm – Washington Redskins @ Miami Dolphins

9:05pm – Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

9:05pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

9:25pm – Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets

9:25pm – Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Monday 14th October

1:20am – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Tuesday 15th October

1:15am – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

NFL Week 7 fixtures

Bye: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday 18th October

1:20am – Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Sunday 20th October

6:00pm – Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants

6:00pm – Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

6:00pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Los Angeles Rams @ Atlanta Falcons

6:00pm – Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

6:00pm – Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

6:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ Green Bay Packers

6:00pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Redskins

9:05pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans

9:25pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Seattle Seahawks

9:25pm – New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears

Monday 21st October

1:20am – Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Tuesday 22nd October

1:15am – New England Patriots @ New York Jets

NFL Week 8 fixtures

Bye: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

Friday 25th October

1:20am – Washington Redskins @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday 27th October

5:00pm – Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints

5:00pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Rams (in London)

5:00pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Chicago Bears

5:00pm – New York Giants @ Detroit Lions

5:00pm – New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars

5:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ Houston Texans

5:00pm – Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills

5:00pm – Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

5:00pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Tennessee Titans

8:05pm – Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers

8:25pm – Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots

8:25pm – Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts

Monday 28th October

12:20am – Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Tuesday 29th October

12:15am – Miami Dolphins @ Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Week 9 fixtures

Bye: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

Friday 1st November

12:20am – San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday 3rd November

2:30pm – Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

6:00pm – Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles

6:00pm – Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers

6:00pm – Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs

6:00pm – New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

6:00pm – Tennessee Titans @ Carolina Panthers

6:00pm – Washington Redskins @ Buffalo Bills

9:05pm – Detroit Lions @ Oakland Raiders

9:05pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks

9:25pm – Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

9:25pm – Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Monday 4th November

1:20am – New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens

Tuesday 5th November

1:15am – Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

NFL Week 10 fixtures

Bye: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Friday 8th November

1:20am – Los Angeles Chargers @ Oakland Raiders

Sunday 10th November

6:00pm – Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6:00pm – Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

6:00pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Buffalo Bills @ Cleveland Browns

6:00pm – Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers

6:00pm – Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

6:00pm – Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans

6:00pm – New York Giants @ New York Jets

9:05pm – Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

9:05pm – Los Angeles Rams @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday 11th November

1:20am – Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys

Tuesday 12th November

1:15am – Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

NFL Week 11 fixtures

Bye: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Friday 14th November

1:20am – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday 17th November

6pm – Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

6pm – Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

6pm – Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions

6pm – Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings

6pm – Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

6pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

6pm – New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6pm – New York Jets @ Washington Redskins

9:05pm – Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

9:25pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Oakland Raiders

9:25pm – New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles

Monday 18th November

1:20pm – Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

Tuesday 19th November

1:15pm – Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City)

NFL Week 12 fixtures

Bye: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Friday 22nd November

1:20am – Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Sunday 24th November

6:00pm – Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

6:00pm – Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

6:00pm – Detroit Lions @ Washington Redskins

6:00pm – Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

6:00pm – New York Giants @ Chicago Bears

6:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ New York Jets

6:00pm – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

9:05pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

9:25pm – Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots

9:25pm – Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Monday 25th November

1:20am – Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles

Tuesday 26th November

1:15am – Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams

NFL Week 13 fixtures

Thursday 28th November

5:30pm – Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

9:30pm – Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys

Friday 29th November

1:20am – New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday 1st December

6:00pm – Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

6:00pm – New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

6:00pm – Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins

6:00pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Baltimore Ravens

6:00pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

6:00pm – Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

6:00pm – Washington Redskins @ Carolina Panthers

9:05pm – Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

9:25pm – Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

9:25pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

Monday 2nd December

1:20am – New England Patriots @ Houston Texans

Tuesday 3rd December

1:15am – Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks

NFL Week 14 fixtures

Friday 6th December

1:20am – Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears

Sunday 8th December

6:00pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

6:00pm – Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

6:00pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

6:00pm – Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

6:00pm – Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

6:00pm – Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6:00pm – Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

6:00pm – San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints

6:00pm – Washington Redskins @ Green Bay Packers

9:05pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

9:25pm – Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

9:25pm – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Arizona Cardinals

9:25pm – Tennessee Titans @ Oakland Raiders

Monday 9th December

1:20am – Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

Tuesday 10th December

1:15am – New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 15 fixtures

Friday 13th December

1:20am – New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday 15th December

6:00pm – Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers

6:00pm – Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

6:00pm – Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

6:00pm – Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

6:00pm – Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants

6:00pm – New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

6:00pm – Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers

6:00pm – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

9:05pm – Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals

9:05pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders

9:25pm – Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

9:25pm – Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday 16th December

1:20am – Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers

Tuesday 17th December

1:15am – Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 22nd December

6:00pm – Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

6:00pm – Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

6:00pm – Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts

6:00pm – Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

6:00pm – Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos

6:00pm – Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6:00pm – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons

6:00pm – Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

6:00pm – New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans

6:00pm – New York Giants @ Washington Redskins

6:00pm – Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

6:00pm – Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

9:25pm – Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

9:25pm – Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Monday 23rd December

1:20am – Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears

Tuesday 24th December

1:15am – Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 29th December

6:00pm – Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6:00pm – Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

6:00pm – Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

6:00pm – Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

6:00pm – Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

6:00pm – Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

6:00pm – Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

6:00pm – New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

6:00pm – New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

6:00pm – Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

6:00pm – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

6:00pm – Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

6:00pm – Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys

9:25pm – Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

9:25pm – Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos

9:25pm – San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Sunday 5th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship game – TBC

NFC Championship game – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Super Bowl LIV – TBC