Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football goalkeepers you should sign in FPL 2019/20

Goalkeepers may be the least important aspect of your Fantasy Premier League team, but a good one can still rack up major points throughout a season.

Manchester City and Liverpool boast the premium-cost stoppers this time around while Manchester United star David de Gea lags behind in cost after a wobbly year of uncertainty at Old Trafford.

There’s a keeper for every price range, but how badly do you want a world class talent backing up your FPL line-up?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Ederson (Man City) – £6.0m (Owned by: 18.4%)

The battle between Ederson and Alisson will be fascinating this season, but the City stopper just about edges the contest in FPL.

Liverpool have three incredible defensive options – Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – to choose from while City lack the same level of attacking dominance in their backline.

Stock up on Reds defenders, but still take home a slice of City’s clean sheets by including Ederson in your line-up.

Jordan Pickford (Everton) – £5.5m (Owned by: 11.0%)

Everton got their act together by the end of last season and will hope for a big year in 2019/20.

Pickford came third to only Ederson and Alisson in the goalkeeper totals and will shave off a crucial £0.5m if you desperately need it elsewhere.

Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – £5.0m (Owned by: 10.2%)

Arguably the best budget option going into the new season.

West Ham will hope for greater consistency in 2019/20 and that will only come by focusing on shoring up the defence.

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – £5.0m (Owned by: 5.1%)

Leicester are poised for a strong season under Brendan Rodgers, with or without Harry Maguire at the back.

Lewis Dunk is being touted as Maguire’s replacement and should continue to protect Schmeichel who will also relish a wave of VAR-related penalty saves to make…