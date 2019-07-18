Man Utd v Inter: How to watch the International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

Manchester United move onto the next destination on their globe-trotting pre-season campaign for their showdown with Inter this weekend.

The Red Devils trounced Perth Glory and rivals Leeds on the west coast of Australia in recent days, and will now jet off to Singapore for the next leg of the journey.

United are still scheduled to visit China and Norway to face Tottenham and Kristiansund respectively before finishing off pre-season with a game against AC Milan at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Despite the arduous travelling between games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to see his side refreshed and renewed before kicking off the new season after a difficult period for the club.

Antonio Conte’s Inter will prove a stern test for Man Utd though new signing Diego Godin won’t feature in the match due to participation in Copa America 2019 over the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Inter game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Inter game?

Man Utd v Inter will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 20th July.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Inter

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV (Sky: 418, Virgin: 526).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.