Mourinho has a handful of games left to rectify the situation with European places still up for grabs, but can Spurs seize one?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tottenham's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Tottenham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Friday 19th June

Tottenham v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United v Tottenham (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Bournemouth v Tottenham (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Newcastle v Tottenham (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Watch Tottenham on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Tottenham, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Tottenham kit 2019/20

Spurs have revealed their new Nike kit for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional white home shirt donning blue trim.

Tottenham's away kit is a dark blue. You can check out the Tottenham kits here.

Tottenham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jack Clarke (Leeds United) – Undisclosed

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (Notts County) – Undisclosed

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – £25m

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) – £27m

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) – Loan + £14.4m fee

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) – Loan + £4m fee

OUT

Jack Clarke (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) – £20m

Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan

Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) – Undisclosed

Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) – £18m

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas) – £3.6m

Danny Rose (Newcastle United) – Loan + £1.8m fee

Josh Onomah (Fulham) –Free

Fernando Llorente (Napoli) – Free

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton Town) – Loan

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – Loan

Tottenham stadium facts

Name: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062

Location: London

Year opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards