Tottenham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Tottenham's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Tottenham are not enjoying the season they expected, but there's still plenty to play for in the final games of the season.
Mauricio Pochettino was not supposed to leave, Jose Mourinho was not supposed to be in charge, Harry Kane was not supposed to be blighted by injury problems and simply put, Spurs were not supposed to be anywhere near mid-table by this stage of the campaign.
Mourinho has a handful of games left to rectify the situation with European places still up for grabs, but can Spurs seize one?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tottenham's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Tottenham fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Friday 19th June
Tottenham v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 23rd June
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United v Tottenham (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Newcastle v Tottenham (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watch Tottenham on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Tottenham, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Tottenham kit 2019/20
Spurs have revealed their new Nike kit for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional white home shirt donning blue trim.
Tottenham's away kit is a dark blue. You can check out the Tottenham kits here.
Tottenham transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Jack Clarke (Leeds United) – Undisclosed
Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) – £53.8m
Kion Etete (Notts County) – Undisclosed
Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – £25m
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) – £27m
Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) – Loan + £14.4m fee
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) – Loan + £4m fee
OUT
Jack Clarke (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan
Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) – £20m
Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan
Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) – Undisclosed
Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) – £18m
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas) – £3.6m
Danny Rose (Newcastle United) – Loan + £1.8m fee
Josh Onomah (Fulham) –Free
Fernando Llorente (Napoli) – Free
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Luton Town) – Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – Loan
Tottenham stadium facts
Name: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Capacity: 62,062
Location: London
Year opened: 2019
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards