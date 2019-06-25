Norway v England: How to watch Women’s World Cup quarter-finals on TV and live stream online

England are gunning for a place in the World Cup final four when they take on Norway in Le Havre.

The Lionesses came through the group stages unscathed before a fiery 3-0 win over Cameroon in the Last 16.

Phil Neville’s side had the benefit of two VAR decisions – one to allow Ellen White’s goal to stand, the other to disallow a Cameroon strike – leading to explosive protests from the Cameroon players.

England will need to push Sunday’s drama out of their heads and refocus ahead of the Norway game.

Norwegian superstar Ada Hegerberg – first winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or award – will not feature after missing the tournament due to a row with the Norwegian FA in the build-up to the competition.

Both teams will battle for a place in the semi-finals where they will face the winner of host nation France and tournament favourites USA.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norway v England on TV and online.

What time is Norway v England?

Norway v England will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 27th June 2019.

How to watch Norway v England on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England have efficiently dispatched teams while steadily increasing their attacking threat throughout the tournament.

The Lionesses have recorded three back-to-back clean sheets, scoring one, two and three times in successive games.

Norway represent an awkward challenge for England, but Neville’s squad should have enough to edge their way into the semi-finals.

Prediction: Norway 1-2 England