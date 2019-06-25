FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 fixtures: Watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, channel, date, time, groups – when do England play?
The FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway this summer. RadioTimes.com has rounded up all of the information you need to know
The 2019 Women’s World Cup has arrived with 24 of the finest teams on the planet in France to battle for supremacy.
England are being led into the competition by Phil Neville and are dark horse contenders in the competition.
Defending champions USA are the favourites to triumph with France and Germany joining the Lionesses in the chasing pack.
Fans will be able to tune in to every match with live, free and uninterrupted coverage throughout the tournament.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
What channel is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 on?
Fans can tune in to watch the Women’s World Cup for free across a range of BBC platforms.
For TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all boast live coverage throughout the tournament.
You can also live stream every match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
For specific details on which fixtures are available to watch, check out the comprehensive fixture list below.
FIFA Women’s World Cup groups
Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria
Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden
FIFA Women’s World Cup fixtures
All kick-offs are in UK time. All games on BBC iPlayer.
Monday 24th June – Round of 16
Spain v USA (KO: 5:00pm)
BBC2/BBC Scotland from 4:45pm
Sweden v Canada (KO: 8:00pm)
Red Button from 7:45pm
Tuesday 25th June – Round of 16
Italy v China (KO: 5:00pm)
BBC2/BBC Scotland from 4:50pm
Netherlands v Japan (KO: 8:00pm)
BBC4 from 7:45pm
Thursday 27th June – Quarter-finals
Norway v England (KO: 8:00pm)
BBC1 from 7:30pm
Friday 28th June – Quarter-finals
France v Spain/USA (KO: 8:00pm)
BBC4
Saturday 29th June – Quarter-finals
Italy/China v Netherlands/Japan (KO: 2:00pm)
TBC
Germany v Sweden/Canada (KO: 5:30pm)
TBC
Tuesday 2nd July – Semi-finals
Norway/England v QF winner 2 (KO: 8:00pm)
BBC1 from 7:30pm
Wednesday 3rd July – Semi-finals
QF winner 3 v QF winner 4 (KO: 8:00pm)
BBC1 from 7:30pm
Saturday 6th July – Third-place play-off
SF loser 1 v SF loser 2 (KO: 4:00pm)
BBC2 from TBC
Sunday 7th July – Final
SF winner 1 v SF winner 2 (KO: 4:00pm)
BBC1 from TBC