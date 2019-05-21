Champions League TV schedule: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League final will be an all-English affair after a breathtaking pair of semi-final ties.

Liverpool’s staggering 4-0 victory over Barcelona booked their place in Madrid after overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Tottenham lost their opening leg 1-0 and found themselves 2-0 down on the night against Ajax, but a Lucas Moura hat-trick fired them into the final.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for the showpiece game.

Champions League fixtures

Final

Tottenham v Liverpool – Saturday 1st June (8:00pm)

How to watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK

The Champions League is shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.

