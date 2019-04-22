World Snooker Championship schedule 2019: Full Eurosport and BBC snooker coverage guide
Full schedule plus TV and live stream information for the 2019 World Snooker Championship on Eurosport and BBC
The 2019 World Snooker Championship is fast-approaching with the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield set to host the world’s finest players.
Defending champion Mark Williams pulled off a major shock last year as he triumphed over John Higgins to become the second oldest winner in tournament history – aged 43.
Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby will be among the top contenders this time.
Fans have a number of options available to soak up the drama, but how will you tune in to watch the tournament?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 World Snooker Championship on TV and online.
How to watch the 2019 World Snooker Championship
Coverage of the 2019 World Snooker Championship will be readily available on Eurosport and BBC.
Amazon Prime customers can sign up for a seven-day trial of Eurosport Player – the live streaming platform.
Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package.
Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.
Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC1.
See our comprehensive guide below for full details.
2019 World Snooker Championship: LIVE BBC and Eurosport TV schedule
Saturday 20th April – Day 1
BBC
10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)
1:15pm – 4:30pm (BBC1)
4:30pm – 5:35pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:55pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Sunday 21st April – Day 2
BBC
10:00am – 12:15pm (BBC2)
2:00pm – 6:15pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:35pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Monday 22nd April – Day 3
BBC
10:00am – 12:15pm (BBC2)
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:20pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Tuesday 23rd April – Day 4
BBC
10:00am – 12:15pm (BBC2)
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Wednesday 24th April – Day 5
BBC
10:00am – 11:15am (BBC2)
1:10pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Thursday 25th April – Day 6
BBC
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
1:00pm – 4:00pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Friday 26th April – Day 7
BBC
10:00am – 12:15pm (BBC2)
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:05pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Saturday 27th April – Day 8
BBC
10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)
1:45pm – 4:30pm (BBC1)
4:30pm – 5:30pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Sunday 28th April – Day 9
BBC
10:00am – 12:15pm (BBC2)
2:30pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Monday 29th April – Day 10
BBC
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
1:00pm – 4:00pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Tuesday 30th April – Day 11
BBC
10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Wednesday 1st May – Day 12
BBC
10:00am – 11:30am (BBC2)
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:30pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Thursday 2nd May – Day 13
BBC
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:30pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
12:45pm – 4:00pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Friday 3rd May – Day 14
BBC
10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)
1:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 8:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 11:15pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:15pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Saturday 4th May (Semi-finals)
BBC
10:00am – 12:00pm (BBC2)
2:00pm – 4:10pm (BBC1)
4:10pm – 5:30pm (BBC2)
7:30pm – 10:00pm (BBC2)
Highlights – 2:35am on Sunday (BBC Red Button)
Eurosport 1
10:00am – 1:00pm
2:15pm – 5:30pm
6:30pm – 10:30pm
Sunday 5th May – The Final
BBC
2:00pm – 5:30pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 11:00pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
1:45pm – 5:00pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Monday 6th May – The Final
BBC
2:00pm – 6:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm – 11:00pm (BBC2)
Eurosport 1
1:45pm – 5:00pm
6:30pm – 10:00pm
